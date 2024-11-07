Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.