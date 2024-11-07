Financial Analysis: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ECD Automotive Design and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,069.35%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than ECD Automotive Design.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.34 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $9.62 million 2.18 -$123.92 million ($9.80) -0.09

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Workhorse Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECD Automotive Design has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -1,366.25% -163.23% -103.61%

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

