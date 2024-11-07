Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.15-$5.20 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 1,730,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,953. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

