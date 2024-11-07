Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 10.1 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $213.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total value of $129,417.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,133.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,133.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,362.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

