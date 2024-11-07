Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

FDY stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.