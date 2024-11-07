Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
FDY stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.62.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
