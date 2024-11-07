Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 328734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

