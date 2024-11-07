Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.440-2.520 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 7.2 %

FN stock traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.72. The stock had a trading volume of 921,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,431. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.