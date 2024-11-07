Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.440-2.520 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 7.2 %

FN stock traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.72. The stock had a trading volume of 921,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,431. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

