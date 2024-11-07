Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.08 and last traded at $119.03. Approximately 2,211,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,361,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $476.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

