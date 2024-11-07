Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $1,464,400.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 343,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,860. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Exponent by 108.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $539,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Exponent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Exponent by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exponent by 601.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

