Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.86 and last traded at $165.86, with a volume of 50765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $39,183,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.