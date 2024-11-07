Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $317.31 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $320.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average is $274.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

