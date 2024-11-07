Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $594.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.83 and its 200 day moving average is $551.48. The company has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
