Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.11 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

