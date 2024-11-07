Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.16 ($22.15) and last traded at €20.10 ($22.09). 861,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.00 ($21.98).
Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.70.
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.