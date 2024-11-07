Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. Evergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

EVRG stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Evergy has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

