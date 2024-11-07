Evergreen (EVGR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergreen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergreen N/A $3.67 million 42.07 Evergreen Competitors $985.68 million $78.30 million 64.11

Evergreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04% Evergreen Competitors -17.66% -43.09% -0.30%

Summary

This table compares Evergreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evergreen beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

