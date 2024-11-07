Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 79900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

