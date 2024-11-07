Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Escalon Medical Trading Up 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%.
About Escalon Medical
Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.
