Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.27.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 7.7 %

About Ero Copper

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.