Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.82 EPS.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 310,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. Entegris has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.