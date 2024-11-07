Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

About Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,804.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

