Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Purchases £4,400 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Tame purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,727.68).

Shares of LON ETP opened at GBX 50.37 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.28. The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

