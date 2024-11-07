Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Purchases £4,400 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Tame purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,727.68).
Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LON ETP opened at GBX 50.37 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.28. The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.70.
Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eneraqua Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Sono-Tek’s $2M Buyback: A Buying Opportunity in Clean Tech
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MGM vs. Las Vegas Sands: Which Casino Stock Is the Better Bet?
Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.