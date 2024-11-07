Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $127.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

