Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 92,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

