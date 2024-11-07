Emerald Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

