Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

