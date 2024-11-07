Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics



Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

