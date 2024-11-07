eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

