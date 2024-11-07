Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 65610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 222,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

