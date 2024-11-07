Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TEAF opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

