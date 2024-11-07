Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

