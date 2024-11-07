e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,041,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,559 shares.The stock last traded at $118.02 and had previously closed at $104.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 15.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.