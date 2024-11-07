Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.
Dynatrace Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE DT opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
