DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, RTT News reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 33,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.92. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $70.11.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

