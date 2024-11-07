Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.04. 39,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.