Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE:DPM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.03. 75,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,060. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23.
Insider Activity
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
