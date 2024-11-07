Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.03. 75,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,060. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23.

Insider Activity

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

