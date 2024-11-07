Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $212.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.40 and a 52-week high of $212.51. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

