Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 791,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

