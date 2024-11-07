DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

