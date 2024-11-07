DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
DMC Global Stock Up 6.8 %
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 169,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
