DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 441,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 169,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.