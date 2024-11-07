Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 1433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

