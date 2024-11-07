Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $437,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 50.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

