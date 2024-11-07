Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

DIN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $567.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

