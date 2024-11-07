Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

