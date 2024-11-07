Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.