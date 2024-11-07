Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

