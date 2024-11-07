This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Digital Brands Group’s 8K filing here.

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Stories