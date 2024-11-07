Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24), Zacks reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

FANG stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

