Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

