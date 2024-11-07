Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $119.60 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

